Lightning's Brayden Point: Game-time call

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO