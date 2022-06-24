Lightning's Brayden Point: Game-time call

Mangrove snapper: Anglers targeting mangrove snapper can find good numbers right now on structure all over the Tampa Bay area and locations elsewhere. 1: At Big Pier 60 in Clearwater, fishing is very good and a large variety of fish have been caught this week. Most notably, A few tarpon were caught, along with decent numbers of snook. Spanish mackerel, snapper, flounder, pompano, trout, black seabass and grunts have also been steady catches, reports Big Pier 60 Bait & Tackle (727-462-6466).
