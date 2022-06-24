Astros' Jake Meyers: Activated from IL

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO