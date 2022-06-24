ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' James McCann: Activated, on bench Friday

McCann (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday but isn't starting in Friday's...

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches thrown, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
Three reasons why the Yankees will break the 2001 Mariners' 116-win record -- and three reasons why they won't

There was a heavyweight fight in the Bronx this past weekend. The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, owners of the American League's two best records, met for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. It was eventful. Aaron Judge had walk-off hits Thursday and Sunday, three Astros pitchers threw a combined no-hitter Saturday, and Jose Altuve reached base 10 times in four games.
Reds' Jonathan India: Exits game following HBP

India left Saturday's contest early following a hit-by-pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India was hit in his right wrist/hand in top of the fifth inning by Logan Webb, forcing him to later be removed for Matt Reynolds in the eighth. Due to the fact that he was able to stay in the game for multiple innings, India can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Saturday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Astros. LeMahieu will head to the bench after starting the past six games, a stretch in which he went 6-for-23 (.261) with one double, five walks, two RBI and two runs. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth for New York.
Marlins' Jon Berti: Bad day on basepaths

Berti went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Mets. Despite reaching base three times, Berti didn't find his usual success as a runner. He got picked off at first base by Taijuan Walker in the first inning, then got thrown out trying to steal second in the ninth -- the first time Berti's been caught stealing since April 28, snapping a streak of 20 straight pilfers. The 32-year-old utility man is in no danger of losing playing time however, given his .318/.389/.400 slash line in 22 contests in June.
Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
Pirates' Miguel Yajure: Recalled, starting Monday

The Pirates recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he'll start in Monday's game against the Nationals in Washington, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Yajure enters the rotation as a replacement for Jerad Eickhoff, who was designated for assignment and later outrighted to Triple-A after he was roughed up...
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Makes non-save appearance

Houck allowed one run on three hits while striking out two over the ninth inning of Friday's 6-3 win over the Guardians. With the Red Sox leading 5-2 to start the ninth inning, Houck was warming up for a potential save but didn't get the opportunity after Boston plated a run in the top half of the frame. Houck is set to miss the three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, so the Red Sox may get him work this weekend regardless of the situation to keep him fresh.
Twins' Byron Buxton: Returns to lineup Saturday

Buxton (knee) is starting in center field and batting second Saturday against the Rockies, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Buxton was held out of the lineup the past three games due to chronic tendinitis in his right knee, but he appeared as pinch hitter Friday and will rejoin the starting nine Saturday. The fact the 28-year-old will immediately play center field rather than be limited to serving as the designated hitter is an encouraging sign for his availability going forward.
Mariners' Andrew Knapp: Contract selected

Knapp had his contract selected by the Mariners on Monday. Knapp landed with the Mariners on a minor-league deal in late May after spending the first six weeks of the season with the Pirates. He should be in line to back up Cal Raleigh with both Tom Murphy (shoulder) and Luis Torrens (shoulder) sidelined. In 35 plate appearances with Pittsburgh, Knapp hit .129/.229/.161.
Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Contract selected, starting Sunday

Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins and is starting at third base Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Gonzalez was up in the majors for a few weeks in May and appeared in 12 games, but he struggled at the plate with a .194/.286/.194 slash line. He'll rejoin Miami's 26- and 40-man rosters Sunday, as Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Receives Sunday off

Thomas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers. Thomas started the past 16 games and will head to the bench Sunday after posting a .317/.388/.400 slash line during that stretch. Daulton Varsho will man center field while Pavin Smith starts in right.
Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Leads off again

Rojas batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over Detroit. This was the second straight game in the leadoff spot for Rojas, both against righties, as it appears manager Torey Lovullo is giving Daulton Varsho a break from that role. Since being hit on the right shoulder blade May 27, Varsho had gone 15-for-86 (.174) with a .428 OPS before delivering a pair of hits, including a three-run home run, Sunday. Rojas has experience as a leadoff batter -- a career 83 games started at the top of the order is his most of any spot in the order -- and has generally hit among the top three in the order since the middle of May. The infielder initially batted in the lower half of the order following a stay on the injured list that forced him to miss the first five weeks of the season.
Padres' Luke Voit: Steps out of lineup

Voit is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. Voit started the past two games after missing one contest due to hamstring soreness, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Jorge Alfaro will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Austin Nola starts behind the plate.
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with sore foot

Acuna left Saturday's victory over the Dodgers early after fouling a ball off his foot, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Acuna was replaced in the field by Guillermo Heredia in the top of the ninth inning after he fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that he was removed for precautionary reasons and did not suffer a fracture. Acuna can be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's series finale.
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Banned for two games

Rodriguez received a two-game suspension for his actions during Sunday's brawl with the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Rodriguez was one of seven players to receive a suspension for the incident. He is appealing the discipline, so he remains in Seattle's lineup as the second hitter while starting in center field Monday against the Orioles.
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Avoids fracture, status uncertain

Acuna, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, isn't dealing with a fracture but can't put much pressure on his left foot, and he hopes to be cleared to play within the next couple days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The 24-year-old isn't sporting...
Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
