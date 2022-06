A new wall mural is being created in the city of Perrysburg after months of planning and waiting on approval from the city to proceed with its design and initial construction. Currently being painted on a white wall outside of Waterhouse Bath & Kitchen Studio, which is located in Perrysburg at 125 E. Indiana Ave. The mural will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the owners’ plumbing journey.

