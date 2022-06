Click here to read the full article. Brooklyn-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise has announced that its original streaming series “BriannaPlayz” is set to play exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and in the U.K. FilmRise’s new show featuring popular YouTuber Brianna Arsement, and stitching together the best of Brianna as she takes viewers into the world of videogame Minecraft, will premiere exclusively in July on The Roku Channel which is the top TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed. Announcement of the deal – which is being touted as an industry first in the digital native...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO