Recently, I was sent an article, written by a politician, patting themselves on the back for the work they are doing in the mental health arena for their constituents. Weeks later, the politician was asked why the funding for the department that deals with mental health awareness was drastically cut over the last year. There wasn’t a good answer given as to why, because there is no good answer.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO