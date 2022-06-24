Tom Green County COVID-19 report: June 24, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo. In the latest report, released on Friday,...
SAN ANGELO – Independent Tom Green County Judge Hopeful Gary Jenkins will end his campaign for the County's top elected office Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. according to an email sent from his campaign late Monday. "Gary Jenkins, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28,...
Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
GRAFORD, TX – Firefighters continue suppression operations on the Dempsey Fire, burning south of Graford, in Palo Pinto County. Increased humidity levels Sunday morning allowed crews the opportunity to make progress in containment as well as address areas of concern in anticipation of the wind shift. At last report,...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd Declared a Disaster Friday banning all outdoor burning and the "...sale, use and discharge of all fireworks in Tom Green County..." According to information from Judge Floyd's office, the Gov. Abbott declared Tom Green County a wildfire disaster on April...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you been meaning to get your pets microchipped? Take advantage of an upcoming event hosted by San Angelo Animal Services(SAAS). SAAS will be giving away free microchips for cats and dogs to interested owners. The event will be located near at 3142 US Hwy 67 N Tuesday, June 30, 2022, […]
SAN ANGELO – It's official, Jason's Deli has confirmed the opening date for its new location in San Angelo on Knickerbocker Rd. According to marketing director Sidra Connell, the fast casual delicatessen food chain will open on Aug. 4. The restaurant will also have ribbon cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.
TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. With a near-total abortion ban looming in Texas, advocates and experts say the state’s support systems for low-income mothers and children are already insufficient — and won’t easily bear an increase in need. “When you...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Are your cats and dogs microchipped? If not, the City of San Angelo is making an offer some may not want to refuse - free microchipping for those fur babies. The City of San Angelo Animal Services is giving free microchips for cats and dogs...
SAN ANGELO – Bishop Michael Sis, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, issued the following statement Friday following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had reversed the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.
From the moment of conception, a human being has the right to life. Therefore, I give thanks to God for the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. This is an answer to many prayers.
I am also grateful that in 2021 the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott already passed the Human Life Protection Act, a law prohibiting elective abortion,…
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information revealed Wednesday by the San Angelo Police Department confirms that a massive brawl led to a standoff on North Malone Street Tuesday night including the arrests of several suspects for fighting. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 21, 2022, around...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court Friday overturned the 50-year-old Row v. Wade decision 5 to 4 ending federal protections for unfettered abortion in the United States. Political pundits rightly warned of violent protests especially from radical leftist democrats and pro-abortion activists. Congressman August Pfluger released the following...
SAN ANGELO, TX – A former resident of Wall was killed in a car crash last week. According to members of the family, on Jun. 15, Mason Weadock died in a single vehicle rollover crash. Little details regarding the crash are known at this time. Weadock, a Wall graduate,...
ABILENE, TX — The 13-year-old male driver of the stolen vehicle in this fatal crash was released from the hospital this evening. According to the Abilene police, he was immediately taken to the Police Department and interviewed. He has been charged with Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Directive to...
