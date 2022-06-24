Tom Green County COVID-19 report: June 24, 2022

SAN ANGELO – Bishop Michael Sis, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, issued the following statement Friday following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had reversed the Roe v. Wade abortion decision. From the moment of conception, a human being has the right to life. Therefore, I give thanks to God for the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. This is an answer to many prayers. I am also grateful that in 2021 the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott already passed the Human Life Protection Act, a law prohibiting elective abortion,…

3 DAYS AGO