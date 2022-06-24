ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: June 24, 2022

conchovalleyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo. In the latest report, released on Friday,...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Gary Jenkins' Campaign for Tom Green County Judge Is Over

SAN ANGELO – Independent Tom Green County Judge Hopeful Gary Jenkins will end his campaign for the County's top elected office Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. according to an email sent from his campaign late Monday. "Gary Jenkins, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 28,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: June 27, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

San Angelo resident wins $2 million scratch-off

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident has won a $2 million grand prize from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. According to a statement issued by the Texas Lottery Commission the winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Premier Cash ticket at a Murphy USA gas station in Sweetwater.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Firefighters Make Progress on Dempsey Wildfire Near Possum Kingdom Lake

GRAFORD, TX – Firefighters continue suppression operations on the Dempsey Fire, burning south of Graford, in Palo Pinto County. Increased humidity levels Sunday morning allowed crews the opportunity to make progress in containment as well as address areas of concern in anticipation of the wind shift. At last report,...
GRAFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health#Positivity
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Wins the Lottery!

AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Free microchips for your pets

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Have you been meaning to get your pets microchipped? Take advantage of an upcoming event hosted by San Angelo Animal Services(SAAS). SAAS will be giving away free microchips for cats and dogs to interested owners. The event will be located near at 3142 US Hwy 67 N Tuesday, June 30, 2022, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Jason's Deli Announces Opening Date for San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – It's official, Jason's Deli has confirmed the opening date for its new location in San Angelo on Knickerbocker Rd. According to marketing director Sidra Connell, the fast casual delicatessen food chain will open on Aug. 4. The restaurant will also have ribbon cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Roman Catholic Bishop Issues Statement on Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision

SAN ANGELO – Bishop Michael Sis, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo, issued the following statement Friday following the announcement that the U.S. Supreme Court had reversed the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.   From the moment of conception, a human being has the right to life. Therefore, I give thanks to God for the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe V. Wade. This is an answer to many prayers. I am also grateful that in 2021 the Texas Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott already passed the Human Life Protection Act, a law prohibiting elective abortion,…
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Multiple Arrests Following Massive Brawl in East San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – New information revealed Wednesday by the San Angelo Police Department confirms that a massive brawl led to a standoff on North Malone Street Tuesday night including the arrests of several suspects for fighting. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 21, 2022, around...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Congressman Pfluger Warns of Rage & Violence by Radical Leftists After Supreme Court Strikes Down Abortion

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court Friday overturned the 50-year-old Row v. Wade decision 5 to 4 ending federal protections for unfettered abortion in the United States. Political pundits rightly warned of violent protests especially from radical leftist democrats and pro-abortion activists. Congressman August Pfluger released the following...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Wall Native Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former resident of Wall was killed in a car crash last week. According to members of the family, on Jun. 15, Mason Weadock died in a single vehicle rollover crash. Little details regarding the crash are known at this time. Weadock, a Wall graduate,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

13-Year-Old Who Crashed Stolen Audi is Charged with Murder

ABILENE, TX — The 13-year-old male driver of the stolen vehicle in this fatal crash was released from the hospital this evening. According to the Abilene police, he was immediately taken to the Police Department and interviewed. He has been charged with Theft of Property, Evading Arrest, Directive to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy