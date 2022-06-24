What Arch Manning’s commitment means for College Football

ARLINGTON, Texas – — Oklahoma State staved off elimination for the third-straight game at the Big 12 Championship as the fourth-seeded Cowboys knocked off fifth-seeded Texas, 8-1, behind a stellar performance on the mound fromRyan Bogusz Saturday at Globe Life Field. With the win, the No. 7 Cowboys...
Earlier this week, second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee landed the marquee commitment to build out the rest of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas landed a humongous commitment back on June 23 from the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning. As the clear-cut...
With a famous name and well-known relatives who played in the NFL, this high school prospect could change the near future for the Texas Longhorns. Arch Manning, is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning, and he is the nephew of Super Bowl Champions Peyton and Eli Manning.
Turnover continues for the Texas Longhorns with rising sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash among the latest players to enter the NCAA transfer portal during the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. A 6’3, 198-pounder from Sour Lake Monsignor Kelly Catholic, Kash was ranked as the top first baseman in Texas...
Texas picked up perhaps its most influential commitment of the decade in Arch Manning last Friday, pointing to the hopes of a brighter future for Longhorns football and an immediate tool to land more top-tier talent for Steve Sarkisian. It appears that it didn’t take long for the Horns to...
A massive last few days for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the 2023 Texas football recruiting class has culminated in one of the hottest streaks any program in the country has seen on the trail of late. Texas has landed seven commitments in the 2023 class since June 23. And that included a whopping five commitments just in the afternoon and night of June 26.
On Thursday afternoon, five-star quarterback Arch Manning set the college football world on fire by announcing his commitment to Texas. Manning, the son of former Ole Miss wideout Cooper Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Many people believe he'll be the next big thing at quarterback.
The Early Longhorns ended their 2021 season with a 9-3 record. Making it to the second round of playoffs where their season ended against Shallowater. This year the Longhorns are setting a new goal of making it further and playing some football in the month of December. Head Coach Daniel...
AUSTIN, Texas — "I spent the last decade of my life dedicating every single second to getting here and getting to do what I have at the University of Texas,” Jhenna Gabriel said. Gabriel gave everything to the sport of volleyball until there was nothing left of her...
AUSTIN – A San Angelo resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $2 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Premier Cash. The ticket was purchased at Murphy USA 7176, located at 405 N.E. Georgia Ave., in Sweetwater. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was...
Some of the state’s top employers to work for are right here in Austin, according to a new ranking. Great Place to Work, which helps employers improve their workplace culture, and Fortune magazine teamed up to select the Best Companies to Work For in 2022 in two categories: small and midsize employers, and large employers.
If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
45-year-old woman dead after a hit-and-run crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 45-year-old woman lost her life following an auto-pedestrian collision in Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place around midnight on the Interstate 35 service road, north of Slaughter Lane [...]
One of the country’s hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers is in one of the country’s hottest cities. A new ranking from real estate platform Opendoor puts the 78130 ZIP code in New Braunfels at No. 4 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers. According to...
Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The Vietnam-era Bell UH-1B 'Huey' helicopter crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
Comments / 0