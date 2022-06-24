ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

UNC-Indiana, Ohio State-Duke headline ACC/Big 10 Challenge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9gZM_0gLGdcN300
FILE - North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis points during practice at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, on April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

National runner-up North Carolina, a strong contender for the No. 1 spot in the preseason polls with four starters returning, will play at Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

The two conferences announced Friday the 14 matchups for the 24th edition of the three-day event, which the ACC leads 12-8 with three ties. The Big Ten won 8-6 last season for its third straight win. The ACC has a 144-121 advantage in all games since the genesis in 1999.

The other headliner matchup for Nov. 30 has Ohio State at Duke, which carries the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in new coach Jon Scheyer’s first year.

The four other games on Nov. 30 are Purdue at Florida State, Boston College at Nebraska and Rutgers at Miami and Michigan State at Notre Dame. The latter two matchups feature a pair of NCAA Tournament teams from 2022.

The six-game slate on Nov. 29 features Virginia at Michigan. Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Penn State at Clemson, Wake Forest at Wisconsin and Georgia Tech at Iowa are the other matchups. On Nov. 28, Minnesota plays at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh visits Northwestern.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Top scorers square off in Phoenix-Indiana matchup

Indiana Fever (5-15, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-12, 4-8 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Phoenix hosts Indiana. Diggins-Smith is fifth in the WNBA averaging 18.8 points per game and Mitchell ranks fourth in the league averaging 19.2 points per game. The Mercury...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, OH
City
Syracuse, OH
The Associated Press

Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

961K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy