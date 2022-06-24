ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU approves one-time scholarship to offset tuition increase

By Will Gonzalez
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s tuition will be increasing by 3% for the 2022-2023 school year, but in-state undergraduate students will be getting some support from the school.

The VCU Board of Visitors voted on Friday to approve one-time scholarships for all in-state undergraduate students at the university, effectively resulting in a tuition increase of $0 for those students.

The board unanimously approved the increase of 3% back in May, saying it was in response to the increase in costs and employee salaries, among other things.

VCU has the highest enrollment of in-state students among Virginia’s research universities, with about 20,000 eligible for the scholarship.

Virginia Tech is also increasing tuition by 3% and providing one-time scholarships to all in-state undergraduate students to offset the increase.

