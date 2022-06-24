VCU approves one-time scholarship to offset tuition increase
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s tuition will be increasing by 3% for the 2022-2023 school year, but in-state undergraduate students will be getting some support from the school.
The VCU Board of Visitors voted on Friday to approve one-time scholarships for all in-state undergraduate students at the university, effectively resulting in a tuition increase of $0 for those students.Graffiti-riddled Jefferson Davis statue on display at The Valentine
The board unanimously approved the increase of 3% back in May, saying it was in response to the increase in costs and employee salaries, among other things.
VCU has the highest enrollment of in-state students among Virginia’s research universities, with about 20,000 eligible for the scholarship.
Virginia Tech is also increasing tuition by 3% and providing one-time scholarships to all in-state undergraduate students to offset the increase.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1