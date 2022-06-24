ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How ‘Southern Charm’ Butler Michael Kelcourse Is Doing After Spinal Cord Stroke

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPSMw_0gLGd8Ac00

Southern Charm fans were shocked and saddened when Michael Kelcourse unexpectedly suffered a spinal cord stroke in 2021, landing him in the hospital and in therapy for months afterward. Michael, who worked with Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul as her butler, was known for his knack for crafting the perfect martini and helping Patricia pull off her impressive dinner parties.

When Season 8 of the Bravo hit premiered Thursday (June 23), life for Patricia and her costars had shifted in Michael’s absence; he stepped away from the show following his stroke.

Without Michael on Southern Charm , fans were left wondering, how is Michael doing after his stroke? Read on for an update on everyone’s favorite Bravo butler.
What Happened to Michael the Butler on Southern Charm ?
Michael suffered an acute spinal cord infarction in February 2021. Patricia’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, confirmed the news to The Daily Dish , sharing at the time, “Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover.”

Patricia kept her followers posted on Michael’s recovery journey in the months following his stroke, sharing his progress in physical therapy at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia in November 2021, and later marking his move to a new assisted living home in Florida in February.
How Is Michael from Southern Charm Doing Now?
After having Michael by her side for nearly two decades, Patricia formed a close relationship with him. In the Southern Charm Season 8 premiere, Patricia shared an update on Michael’s recovery and said she was “shocked” by what happened to him, even over a year later.

“Michael had what is known as a spinal stroke, so he is paralyzed from the chest down, which kind of struck me in the heart,” Altschul said, per The Daily Dish . She added, “I’m still shocked by the whole thing, because he had been with us for 18 years. My longest marriage lasted 15 years, so Michael is the most stable relationship I’ve ever had.”

Michael is now staying in an assisted living home in Florida, according to The Daily Dish. He stays active on Instagram , where he often posts updates from life in Florida.

Patricia keeps fans updated, too, sharing just weeks ago that Michael was “out today lunching at his favorite seafood restaurant in Sarasota, Florida.” She wrote, “Besides living in a beautiful assisted living residence .. he is near to his family as well.” We miss you, Michael!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
extratv

Mary Mara Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has died at the age of 61. According to the New York State Police, Mara drowned during a swim in the St. Lawrence River on Sunday. The police were called to the scene for a possible drowning and found her body. Mara was a Cape Vincent resident.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Distractify

19-Year-Old TikToker and Model Cooper Noriega Has Tragically Died

Model and social media influencer Cooper Noriega, who obtained 2.8 million TikTok and 599,000 Instagram followers with a series of posts exploring his day-to-day life in Los Angeles, has died at 19. The star, who frequently collaborated with the likes of Nessa Barrett and Jordan Huxhold, was found dead on the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday, June 9, 2022. What happened to Cooper?
BURBANK, CA
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Altschul
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
Popculture

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Suffers Near-Fatal Health Scare

Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall has revealed that he recently suffered a near-fatal health scare. Taking to Twitter, Bonsall shared that he is currently home recovering from a hospital stay after being admitted for "pulmonary embolisms." Bonsall stated that his "recovery could take a while," and he also thanked his fans for all the "prayers and love" they have shown him during the difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Charm#Stroke#Atlanta#Spinal Cord
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
People

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins with Family Photo Featuring Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Home, Sweet Home! Christina Hall Shows Off Gorgeous New House, Says The Kids Are 'Settling In' Nicely

After living in quite a few different abodes over the past couple of years, Christina Hall and her family are unpacking their belongings at their stunning new pad in scenic Newport Beach, Calif.The mom-of-three, 38, offered fans a glimpse at the modern property via an Instagram video."Celebrating and settling in ... Absolutely obsessed with our new home. Finally all boxes are checked. We made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this off market listing appeared before us. Manifesting at its finest ✨," she captioned the clip. "This home has...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Harrison Wagner, 27, Died After ‘Losing Battle With Addiction,’ Family Reveals

While the official cause of Harrison Wagner’s death has yet to be confirmed by a medical professional, a clue to what killed the 27-year-old son of General Hospital’s Jack and Kristina Wagner has been revealed. A scholarship was set up in Harrison’s name via the New Life House Recovery Community. “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction,” the statement on the website reads, “and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

Dr. Phil warns about "a generation in trouble"

Dressed in a suit and a pair of white Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers on Thursday, TV personality Phil McGraw — better known as Dr. Phil — said he was "ready to do a lot of walking" through the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about America's mental health. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Decider.com

25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy