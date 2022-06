The City of Katy Planning and Zoning Commission met June 14 to address the subject of changing the zoning classification of land the city to meet growing needs. Kendig Keast Collaborative found that Katy’s population increased by 55% between 2010-20, from 14,102 to 21,894. Including the Greater Katy area in that number would bring the total population to 375,000, which would make Katy the eighth of Texas’ 10 largest cities in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas Demographic Center and the Katy Area Economic Development Council.

