ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Empire State Weekly: Supreme Court on concealed carry

By Solomon Syed, Ryan Mott
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfJ3j_0gLGchot00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the landmark ruling from the Supreme Court regarding concealed carry laws. The ruling struck down a law established in New York back in 1913 requiring applicants to explain their reasoning for needing a concealed carry license. The ruling has drawn mixed reactions from both sides of the issue, some saying it’s a victory for the second amendment, while others call it a step backward for limiting the prevalence of guns in the public.

SCOTUS strikes down New York gun restriction

Solomon Syed is joined by Donald Chesworth, partner at Tully Rinckey, PLLC and former New York State Police Superintendent to discuss exactly what the ruling means for the pistol permitting process. Chesworth says this ruling will not have major effects on the current process, while still allowing people to pursue the legal process for obtaining a license. He adds that additional efforts by the state legislature to limit where New Yorkers can carry concealed weapons will be a difficult battle given the Supreme Court decision. However, he does believe private companies and businesses will be able to set their own rules on whether weapons will be permitted on-premises.

Solitary confinement lawsuit dismissed

Also this week we’re going inside New York State’s prisons. It has been nearly three months since the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act (HALT) went into effect in the state. Since the new rules, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) noted there has been an increase in violent attacks against other inmates and staff. A statement from DOCCS said “The safety and well-being of staff and incarcerated individuals is our top priority” and went on to say they have “implemented a number of policies and deployed additional equipment.” But this week Michael Powers, president of New York State Corrections Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) told Solomon the short answer about HALT is “no, it’s not working.”

To hear the rest of that interview here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fqdI_0gLGchot00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Concealed Carry#New York State Police#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Empire State Weekly#The Supreme Court#Scotus#New Yorkers
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ swipes at Supreme Court over gun ruling in partisan statement

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on Thursday finding New York’s restrictions on obtaining a concealed carry permit unconstitutional, the U.S. Department of Justice responded with a swipe at the court’s assessment. “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusion that the Second Amendment forbids New York’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Supreme Court says Americans have right to carry guns in public

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Americans have a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public, a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for states and cities across the country confronting a surge in gun violence. New York prohibits open carrying of handguns and rifles and the court ruling does not affect that since it was narrowly focused on the state requirements for a permit to carry a concealed handgun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy