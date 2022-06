COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine issued a reprieve of execution for a man originally sentenced to death later this year. Quisi Bryan, who was convicted in 2000 for killing Cleveland police officer Wayne Leon after a traffic stop at a gas station, was sentenced to die by the Ohio Supreme Court in 2017, with an original execution date of Oct. 26, 2022, according to previous reports from the Associated Press.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO