What do abortion laws look like around the world?

Roe v. Wade being overturned on Friday means that abortion is no longer a constitutional right in the U.S.

How do our abortion laws compare to other nations?

The past 50 years, countries have moved toward the liberalization of abortion laws, particularly in the industrialized world, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Since 2000, 38 countries have changed their abortion laws, with most expanding the legal grounds on which women can access abortion services, according to CFR. Around 73 million abortions take place worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Globally, two dozen countries ban abortion entirely. Around 100 countries have some restrictions on abortion, limiting it to socioeconomic reasons, physical or mental health, or fetal anomalies.

Between 1990–94 and 2015–19, the average abortion rate in countries with generally legal abortion declined by 43%. In countries with severe restrictions on abortion, the average abortion rate increased by around 12%, according to CFR. In countries with liberal abortion laws, 90% of abortions are considered safe, compared with 25% in countries where it’s banned. According to the WHO, 5-13% of maternal deaths worldwide are due to complications from unsafe abortions.

Since 2020, Argentina and Thailand legalized abortions with some gestational limits, Mexico and South Korea decriminalized abortion, and New Zealand eased its abortion restrictions. Colombia made abortion legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Here’s where countries around the world stands on abortion.

Legality categories

There are five categories each nation falls under, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights . The categories are as follows:

Prohibited altogether, 24 countries: The laws of the countries in this category do not permit abortion under any circumstances, including when the woman’s life or health is at risk. Ninety million women of reproductive age (5%) live in countries that prohibit abortion altogether. To save a woman’s life, 42 countries: The laws of the countries in this category permit abortion when the woman’s life is at risk. 360 million women of reproductive age (22%) live in countries that allow abortion to save the life of the woman. To preserve health: The laws of countries in this category permit abortion on the basis of health or therapeutic grounds. 225 million women of reproductive age (14%) live in countries that allow abortion on health grounds. Broad social or economic grounds: These laws permit abortion under a broad range of circumstances. These countries often consider a woman’s social or economic circumstances in considering the potential impact of pregnancy and childbearing. 386 million women of reproductive age (23%) live in countries that allow abortion on broad social or economic grounds. On request, 72 countries: Gestational limits vary in these countries. The most common gestational limit for countries in this category is 12 weeks. 601 million women of reproductive age (36%) live in countries that allow abortion on request.

Abortion laws around the world

Here’s a look at how abortion laws have changed in a handful of countries around the globe, according to CFR.

China broadened abortion laws in the 1950s and later promoted abortion under its one-child policy enacted in 1979. In 2021, China increased the limit to three children, and the State Council issued guidelines to reduce non–medically necessary abortions.

Kenya adopted a new constitution in 2010 that expanded the grounds on which women could obtain an abortion, to include emergencies or when the mother’s health is at risk. A court expanded the grounds to include rape in 2019. Other formerly colonized countries like Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, and Niger have made abortion legal in cases of rape, incest, or fetal impairment.

Ireland in 2018 legalized abortion before 12 weeks and in cases in which the mother’s health is at stake. Before then, Ireland had one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, as a 1983 constitutional amendment banned the practice. In 2019, abortion was legalized in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

Zambia permits abortion for economic and social reasons, but barriers to accessing health care make it difficult for women to obtain them. Not having safe means, about 30% of maternal deaths are caused by abortion complications.

Honduras has banned abortions since 1985, making it one of the strictest in the world. Any change to abortion laws requires at least a three-quarters majority in the National Congress. Between 50 thousand to 80 thousand unsafe abortions take place in Honduras each year, UN experts say. Nearby countries El Salvador and Nicaragua also prohibit abortions.

Poland has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. The Constitutional Tribunal in 2020 ruled that abortions in cases of fetal impairment are unconstitutional. Previously, the majority of abortions performed in the country were due to fetal abnormalities. Polish law still allows abortions in cases of rape, incest and life-threatening pregnancy.

Loading…