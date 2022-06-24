ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

What do abortion laws look like around the world?

By Dalia Faheid
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Roe v. Wade being overturned on Friday means that abortion is no longer a constitutional right in the U.S.

How do our abortion laws compare to other nations?

The past 50 years, countries have moved toward the liberalization of abortion laws, particularly in the industrialized world, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Since 2000, 38 countries have changed their abortion laws, with most expanding the legal grounds on which women can access abortion services, according to CFR. Around 73 million abortions take place worldwide every year, according to the World Health Organization.

Globally, two dozen countries ban abortion entirely. Around 100 countries have some restrictions on abortion, limiting it to socioeconomic reasons, physical or mental health, or fetal anomalies.

Between 1990–94 and 2015–19, the average abortion rate in countries with generally legal abortion declined by 43%. In countries with severe restrictions on abortion, the average abortion rate increased by around 12%, according to CFR. In countries with liberal abortion laws, 90% of abortions are considered safe, compared with 25% in countries where it’s banned. According to the WHO, 5-13% of maternal deaths worldwide are due to complications from unsafe abortions.

Since 2020, Argentina and Thailand legalized abortions with some gestational limits, Mexico and South Korea decriminalized abortion, and New Zealand eased its abortion restrictions. Colombia made abortion legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Here’s where countries around the world stands on abortion.

Legality categories

There are five categories each nation falls under, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights . The categories are as follows:

  1. Prohibited altogether, 24 countries: The laws of the countries in this category do not permit abortion under any circumstances, including when the woman’s life or health is at risk. Ninety million women of reproductive age (5%) live in countries that prohibit abortion altogether.

  2. To save a woman’s life, 42 countries: The laws of the countries in this category permit abortion when the woman’s life is at risk. 360 million women of reproductive age (22%) live in countries that allow abortion to save the life of the woman.

  3. To preserve health: The laws of countries in this category permit abortion on the basis of health or therapeutic grounds. 225 million women of reproductive age (14%) live in countries that allow abortion on health grounds.

  4. Broad social or economic grounds: These laws permit abortion under a broad range of circumstances. These countries often consider a woman’s social or economic circumstances in considering the potential impact of pregnancy and childbearing. 386 million women of reproductive age (23%) live in countries that allow abortion on broad social or economic grounds.

  5. On request, 72 countries: Gestational limits vary in these countries. The most common gestational limit for countries in this category is 12 weeks. 601 million women of reproductive age (36%) live in countries that allow abortion on request.

Abortion laws around the world

Here’s a look at how abortion laws have changed in a handful of countries around the globe, according to CFR.

China broadened abortion laws in the 1950s and later promoted abortion under its one-child policy enacted in 1979. In 2021, China increased the limit to three children, and the State Council issued guidelines to reduce non–medically necessary abortions.

Kenya adopted a new constitution in 2010 that expanded the grounds on which women could obtain an abortion, to include emergencies or when the mother’s health is at risk. A court expanded the grounds to include rape in 2019. Other formerly colonized countries like Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, and Niger have made abortion legal in cases of rape, incest, or fetal impairment.

Ireland in 2018 legalized abortion before 12 weeks and in cases in which the mother’s health is at stake. Before then, Ireland had one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, as a 1983 constitutional amendment banned the practice. In 2019, abortion was legalized in Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

Zambia permits abortion for economic and social reasons, but barriers to accessing health care make it difficult for women to obtain them. Not having safe means, about 30% of maternal deaths are caused by abortion complications.

Honduras has banned abortions since 1985, making it one of the strictest in the world. Any change to abortion laws requires at least a three-quarters majority in the National Congress. Between 50 thousand to 80 thousand unsafe abortions take place in Honduras each year, UN experts say. Nearby countries El Salvador and Nicaragua also prohibit abortions.

Poland has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. The Constitutional Tribunal in 2020 ruled that abortions in cases of fetal impairment are unconstitutional. Previously, the majority of abortions performed in the country were due to fetal abnormalities. Polish law still allows abortions in cases of rape, incest and life-threatening pregnancy.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#United Nations#Cfr#Who
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Grazia

‘Black Women In The UK Are Four Times More Likely To Die In Childbirth Than White Women – Something Has To Change’

What happens to Black women who have children but experience difficulties with motherhood? What happens when reality does not match expectations? What happens when services that are supposed to offer support and care are deemed inadequate? Over the last six years, when I began my motherhood journey, I’ve pondered all these questions, which have ultimately led me to write my new book, My Black Motherood: Mental Health, Stigma Racism and the System.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
530
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy