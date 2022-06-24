ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

Glenn Co. saw more than $200M in crop loss thanks to two 2022 cold snaps

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenn County farmers lost more than $200 million worth...

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but relief is finally on the way

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Feeling The Heat This Weekend

It’s hot out, making for an excellent pool day! Just make sure to apply the sunscreen. We still have a warm night ahead, lows will be bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s for most with a 70 slipping in there for a few in the valley. This all comes down to another uncomfortable or expensive night for most as the AC will need to be kicked on for a good chunk of the evening. For those close to or east of the Sierra crest, the thunderstorms popping up today will diminish this evening, leaving a clear night ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
Forward progress of Monument Fire has been stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters say the forward progress of the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay has been stopped at about two to three acres. Firefighters will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to mop up. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Glenn County, CA
Hillside Fire in Lake County Now Threatening Critical Infrastructure

Firefighters are concerned that critical infrastructure at the heel of the fire is threatened. If damaged, this could cause widespread communications issues in the county. Power lines are reported to be down in the area and firefighters responding to fight the flames are being asked to acknowledge a life safety hazard.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico firefighters rescue kitten in steel pillar

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters rescued a kitten in distress Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the kitten entered the steel pillar through an opening in the top and slid. They don't know long the cat had been stuck in there. They say they had to use several tools to safely retrieve the kitten.
CHICO, CA
City of Chico inching closer to clearing encampments at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is eyeing Comanche Creek as its next target for illegal homeless camps, but it needs permission to tackle it all at once. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn hopes all the homeless camped there will move into the Pallet or Torres Shelters. First, the city needs the green light from the original eight homeless people who sued the city.
CHICO, CA
Fire crews knock down structure fire in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Magalia. CAL FIRE Butte County said about a third of the attic was involved in the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up. Crews are calling it the Clarion Fire.
MAGALIA, CA
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Goes Old School Cool Allowing Deputies to Wear Cowboy Hats and Goatees

The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. New policies have been approved for deputies and staff of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office!. You’ll start to see deputies wearing cowboy hats and having a little more facial hair; that’s because two of our policies introduced modifications to allow deputies and staff to not only grow a goatee-style beard but use cowboy hats to stay cool and protect them from UV rays in these soaring summer temperatures!
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Extrication Underway After Vehicle Overturns on Highway 101 South of Hopland

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single-vehicle collision on Highway 101 between Hopland and Cloverdale left a white sedan overturned in multiple northbound lanes. The incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. in the northbound lane near the Geysers Exit. The vehicle reportedly crashed into...
HOPLAND, CA
Chico’s housing site reaches 2 months of operation

CHICO – It’s been two months since Chico’s emergency unorganized housing first opened on April 25. The grid of exquisite, ornate white boxes is no more. Now seen are signs of everyday life at the housing site. Lawn chairs and potted plants decorated in front of people’s...
CHICO, CA
Police: Man found passed out behind the wheel at busy Redding intersection

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for impaired driving in Redding after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel in the middle of an intersection early Monday morning. Police arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Cuevas Esquivel of Anderson around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A witness reported a driver passed...
REDDING, CA
Comanche Creek Greenway Selected as Next Camping Conservation Area

CHICO – Comanche Creek Greenway was chosen as the next location for Chico to enforce its no-camping ordinances and evaluate people for entry to pallet shelters at the emergency site for non-congregated housing. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn said the city has completed enforcement through the Lindo Canal. On...
CHICO, CA

