ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Governor to call lawmakers into session to further protect reproductive rights in Illinois

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor JB Pritzker is calling lawmakers back to Springfield to further protect reproductive rights in Illinois. The special session will be held in the coming weeks and will in part address the influx...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Planned Parenthood clinic doctor details hard decisions following state’s abortion trigger law

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Dr. Janet Cathey, the lead physician at the Planned Parenthood in Little Rock, Arkansas, said her team spent weeks prepping for the end of legal abortions in her state in anticipation of the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, but she still couldn’t quite wrap her head around how quickly it all ended with the ruling Friday morning.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
southernillinoisnow.com

3 wounded, suspect arrested in northern Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people have been wounded and one person was arrested following a shooting at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago. Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus tells WLS-TV that officers responded at about 6:25 a.m. Saturday to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility. Police said the suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is handling an officer-involved shooting involving a member of the Mt. Vernon Police Department. State Police say the incident began as a response to a home invasion involving a firearm just before midnight Saturday night near 42nd Street at Veterans Avenue in Mt. Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/26 – Allene Frances Anderson

Allene Frances Anderson passed away to be with Jesus, on June 21, 2022. She was born June 17, 1918, to her parents, Elizabeth (Munro) and Alva Black. When she was seven and a half years old her mother died from a tragic fire at the Methodist Children’s Home in Mount Vernon. Here dad was in WWII in France and this affected him. On her death bed, Elizabeth told her mom to take Allene. Allie and John Munro raised Allene from that time. Allene took piano lessons for one year when she was nine years old. At ten, she started giving lessons to some of her friends. When she was twelve, she started washing and setting the hair of some adult friends and neighbors. Allene attended Bonnie Grade School and three years of High School. She then went to Kankakee and lived with an aunt to finish her senior year. One year later, she moved to Chicago to live with another aunt and went to Beauty Culture School.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire causes minor damage to rural Mt. Vernon home

Jefferson County Fire Protection District firefighters found a small fire behind a stove in the kitchen of a home in the 12-thousand block of North Dartmouth Lane in Mt. Vernon after responding to a call of smoke in a residence. The fire was quickly but out with a water fire...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Mt. Vernon home destroyed by fire

A vacant rural Mt. Vernon home has been destroyed by fire. Jefferson Fire Protection District firefighters say the fire in the 18,000 block of East Illinois Route 15 about four miles east of Mt. Vernon was not discovered by a neighbor until it was fully engulfed in flames. The residence...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt. Vernon man arrested on weapons charges after found hiding in crawl space

A 20-year-old Mt. Vernon man is in custody on three weapons charges after allegedly threatening a victim with a firearm and then refusing to come out of a home. Alexander Kuhn reportedly went into a residence at 719 South 20th Street on Friday after making the threat. He was eventually located hiding in a crawl space and was taken into custody without further incident. Kuhn is being held in the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of resisting or obstructing arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy