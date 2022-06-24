Governor to call lawmakers into session to further protect reproductive rights in Illinois

Allene Frances Anderson passed away to be with Jesus, on June 21, 2022. She was born June 17, 1918, to her parents, Elizabeth (Munro) and Alva Black. When she was seven and a half years old her mother died from a tragic fire at the Methodist Children’s Home in Mount Vernon. Here dad was in WWII in France and this affected him. On her death bed, Elizabeth told her mom to take Allene. Allie and John Munro raised Allene from that time. Allene took piano lessons for one year when she was nine years old. At ten, she started giving lessons to some of her friends. When she was twelve, she started washing and setting the hair of some adult friends and neighbors. Allene attended Bonnie Grade School and three years of High School. She then went to Kankakee and lived with an aunt to finish her senior year. One year later, she moved to Chicago to live with another aunt and went to Beauty Culture School.

