An Indiana man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a motorcycle accident that occurred on Lakeway Drive Saturday evening. According to Russell Springs Police, Terry W. Smith, age 67, of Perin, Indiana, was operating a 2008 GMC Yukon and attempted to turn left into Coe’s Steakhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he turned into the path of 44-year-old Michael Cochran, of Liberty, Indiana, who was operating a motorcycle.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO