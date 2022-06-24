Air Quality Alert issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 00:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to under 1 mile across much of New Jersey for much of the overnight hours. There will also be locally dense fog reducing visibilities to one-quarter mile or less. Winds will eventually shift to the northwest and increase to 5 to 10 mph, allowing for drier air to spread into the region, allowing visibilities to improve towards the pre-dawn hours.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO