At least 50 people are injured and three people were killed after an Amtrak train derailed Monday in Missouri, according to CNN. Missouri, Cpl. Justin Dunn, a spokesperson for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B, said that authorities are still trying to confirm the exact number of deaths. Dunn has confirmed that two of the people who were killed were aboard the train while the third was in the dump truck, according to CNN.

