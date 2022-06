KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The housing market in Knoxville is still getting hotter and hotter — but one local expert there are signs of hope for buyers. Suzy Trotta is a realtor who writes regularly about the city's real estate. She said the number of listings was up in May compared to last year and compared to April 2022. It was the third time in a row that the number of listings increased.

