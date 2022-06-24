Ditto Landing hosting Independence Day celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation will host Concerts in the Park on the Fourth of July. This event is park of the city’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series that began on June 6. There will be two performances on July 4 with Peruvian Coin and JED Eye.
WildWater Cullman is a destination water park that features 10 thrill slides, 8 youth slides, a 22,000 square foot wave pool, a drift river, concessions, cabana rentals, pavilion rentals for birthday celebrations, and more!
Huntsville deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week but stopped after neighbors asked for a second opinion. Fate of historic Huntsville Five Points oak tree is unclear after outrage over plans to cut it down. The city of Huntsville started to cut...
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for a spot to get the latest skate gear?. Riderz skate shop in Cullman has everything you need from a new deck, to wheels and everything in between. The skate shop opened when Scott Keller and his son Peyton realized there were little...
The city of Huntsville once again has been named the best, but this time in a category meant as an insult, not an accolade. Investigative Reporters and Editors on Saturday awarded the city and the Huntsville Police Department its 2022 Golden Padlock Award. “The award honors the most secretive government...
Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Car travel is expected to set a new record. Lockheed Martin breaks ground on Missile System Integration Lab. Lockheed Martin broke ground on its Missile System Integration Lab at its Huntsville campus on Monday. Scottsboro Police looking for vandals.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A promotion ceremony was held Sunday morning at the C.W. Bill Young Armed Forces Reserve Center with Major General Jonathan Woodson Relinquishing command to a Huntsville native. During the event, Brigadier-General W. Scott Lynn was promoted to Major General. According to a press release from the...
Beaver Nuggets and Texas brisket sandwiches are nearly ready to be served in Tennessee. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor and Reporter Lexi Spivak stopped by Tennessee's first Buc-ee's location in Crossville ahead of the grand opening.
Lake Guntersville Map Boat Ramps. Lake guntersville offers many small creeks for day paddle excursions. Alabama's largest lake contains 67,900 acres and stretches 75 miles from nickajack dam to guntersville dam. Road end (cragford, new harmony, big fox) rose trail (riverton) samson. Interactive map of lake guntersville that includes marina...
More than a million Americans live with HIV, and an estimated 13% of people with HIV do not know they have it, according to the CDC. Local activists said HIV can impact anyone, so more than 50 community organizations teamed up on Saturday to host a ‘stomp out’ HIV event.
The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
We at Rainsville Police Department would like to take the time to share the plans for festival parking and the parking lot exit at the end of the fireworks at Freedom Fest 2022. Parking will be provided at the following locations:. Parking lot in front of the Rainsville Agribusiness Center...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children across the Tennessee Valley with ages ranging from 6-months-old to 6-years-old can learn life-saving swim lessons and techniques through the Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) swim program. According to the CDC, more children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause of death....
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Coroner has confirmed that a man has died after an apartment fire in Hanceville. Officials say this happened at the Autumnwood Apartments. The victim has been identified at 67-year-old Gary Holmes. So far no word on what caused this fire. Subscribe to our...
