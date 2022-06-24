Ditto Landing hosting Independence Day celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation will host Concerts in the Park on the Fourth of July. This event is park of the city’s 2022 Concerts in the Park series that began on June 6. There will be two performances on July 4 with Peruvian Coin and JED Eye.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO