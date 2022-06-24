Michigan’s top court urged to quickly address abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly determine whether abortion will be legal in the state.

Lawyers made the plea in a court filing Friday, a few hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion . Abortion in Michigan is legal — for now — because a judge in May suspended a 1931 law that made it a crime. Whitmer has been urging the state Supreme Court to swiftly settle the issue by reaching over the lower courts and declaring the law illegal under the Michigan Constitution.

In May, the Supreme Court asked for more information. Several parties met an early June deadline to file documents. Abortion opponents say the old law is valid and should stand.

