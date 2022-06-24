ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Pride Flags Stolen from Sturgeon Bay Properties

By Sam Watson
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride flags were stolen Wednesday in Sturgeon Bay from public property, multiple local businesses and at least one home. The flags have been flying in advance of Open Door Pride’s sixth annual Pride festival taking place June 25 in Sturgeon Bay’s Martin Park from 10 am – 5...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

seehafernews.com

None Injured in Door County House Fire

There were no injuries reported following a house fire in Door County over the weekend. The Egg Harbor Fire Department reports that they were called just before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday (June 26th) to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive on a report of a grass fire that had spread to a home.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Approx. 100,000 gallons of water used to extinguish Door Co. house fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Teen Flees from Manitowoc Police, Admits to Stealing a Vehicle

The Manitowoc Police Department has reported the arrest of a man who fled from police and admitted to stealing a vehicle. The police report states that an officer was on patrol in the 2600 block of South 10th Street at around 2:45 Friday morning (June 24th), when he saw a vehicle make a turn, and squeal its tires.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

First major restoration project in decades begins at Kaukauna’s Grignon Mansion

KAUKAUNA — The historic Charles A. Grignon Mansion will undergo its most significant restoration since the late 1980s. Work was scheduled to begin Monday. Most of the work will take place on the exterior and will repair areas of wood rot and woodpecker damage, the front porch and second-floor balcony, the back porch, and more.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Semi Collides with Truck Outside the Two Creeks Dump

There was a crash in rural Manitowoc County over the weekend. According to the crash report submitted by Sheriff’s Deputy Peronto, a semi was traveling west on County Highway V and was approaching the Two Creeks Dump just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (June 25th). The driver told the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
Public Safety
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County experiences worst week of COVID in months

Door County Public Health saw more hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 last week than it has in months according to its most recent situation update. Of the 217 tests recorded, 49 came back positive for COVID-19. The county also saw one new death and four additional hospitalizations within the last week. The last death reported in Door County's weekly situation update was March 21st and the last time there were more than three hospitalizations was in February. Door County is still in the low COVID-19 Community Level, but that was last updated on June 23rd.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. WIS 42 closure begins Monday, detour available

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27. During the closure, crews will be repairing concrete pavement on WIS 42 at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

ReDesign & Consign Offers Unique Home Decor

ReDesign & Consign is a fine furniture, quality home goods consignment boutique located in downtown De Pere. Lisa Van Remortel joins the show to talk about the shop and share a fun summer craft idea. Take a look. The shop is located at 622 George St., De Pere. For more...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate the 4th with new menu items at Parker John’s

(WFRV) – The creativity at Parker John’s continues and that means not only fun, Instagram-worthy shots when you go out for dinner but delicious food and drink options. Chef Dean and GM Andrea visited Local 5 Live with a look at some of the new menu items recently added to the menu at Parker John’s included the July 4th cocktail, Red, White & Booze.
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
thebaycities.com

City of Marinette reviews yard sign ordinance

Yard signs are an essential part of any candidate’s marketing campaign. Friends and family put them in their yards and tree lawn while candidates put them in high visible areas for the community to see. But what happens when you’re told the sign you staked isn’t in compliance with a city ordinance? The City of Marinette Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic and Lights committee discussed these issues at last week’s committee meeting. Mayor Steve Genisot says, “this is just clarification on what the sign ordinance allows.”
MARINETTE, WI

