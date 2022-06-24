ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to life for AR-15 murder of Visalia girlfriend, but could be released early

By Bethany Clough
 3 days ago

A man convicted of shooting his girlfriend to death through a door with an AR-15 rifle in Visalia was sentenced to life in prison Friday – but could be released early because of his age.

Anthony Martin, now 23, was convicted of killing his girlfriend of two years in 2019 , according to a new release emailed by the Tulare County District Attorney.

On April 12, he was convicted of second-degree murder in Tulare County Superior Court with the special allegation of personal use of a firearm causing death, and possession of an assault weapon.

According to the district attorney, the couple had an argument on Oct. 5, 2019 while driving to the woman’s home. Martin told her to get his AR-15, which he had been storing at her home and which was illegally modified, according to the court.

Deciding the relationship was over, the 21-year-old woman – who was not named – dropped Martin’s belongings on his porch and drove away. He followed her home, where a roommate heard them argue.

The victim told Martin to leave and after he left, he fired four shots with the gun through a metal security door. The woman was hit in the neck with a bullet and shrapnel hit her in the leg. She died at the scene.

Visalia police used cell phone pings to find Martin, who was arrested while eating breakfast in his car outside his workplace.

Under California law, Martin must serve at least 42 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. However, since he was 20 years old at the time of the crime, he is eligible for a youth offender parole hearing after 25 years.

Anthony Martin, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend of two years with an AR-15 rifle. He may be eligible for parole early because of his age at the time of the crime. Special to the Bee/Tulare County District Attorney

J. M. @KB
3d ago

Why do you need to say in the headline AR-15. Moore people are killed with 22’s and 9mm

John Wojtas
3d ago

This is wrong the guy should spend live in prison.

IN THIS ARTICLE
