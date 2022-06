“I began to think of all the groups in the United States that go to great lengths to make their allegiances known. The gay community (less than 2% of the population in the United States) celebrates Gay Pride in June. They wear the insignia of a rainbow on their clothing. There are also Black Pride demonstrations (some that include kneeling during the National Anthem). Democrats and Republicans make quite a fuss during election year. It does not matter if the rest of the world approves of any of these organizations or not. They have made themselves known by their constant demand to be acknowledged.”

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO