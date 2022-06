Rocky Mount, N.C. — A 39-year-old woman from Nash County was arrested and charged after authorities say she shot her husband in the back. Regina Battle, from Rocky Mount, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She was being held at the Nash County Detention Center without a bond at this time due to a 48-hour domestic hold. Her bond will be set on Sunday, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO