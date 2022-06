Three juveniles in Paulding County are deceased and 40 year old Darlene Brister has been arrested for malice murder. At approximately 9:19pm on June 24th, 2022, Paulding E-911 received a call about a domestic disturbance and house fire at 776 Woodwind Dr., Rockmart, GA 30153. It was reported that a female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants and that at the time of the call, the home was on fire and the occupants were inside.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO