Man sentenced for falsifying breathalyzers

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the men charged for creating fake documents while contracted by law enforcement to run tests on breathalyzers has been sentenced and will spend time behind bars.

The breathalyzer, officially known as the DataMaster DMT device, checks a driver’s blood alcohol content.

In 2020, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Andrew Clark and David John for allegedly falsifying records related to tests and repairs of the breathalyzer.

A four-month investigation by the AG’s office and Michigan State Police found that the defendants created fake documents that showed they completed certain tests and repairs on the instruments – even though the tests and repairs were never completed.

Last month, Clark was convicted of:

  • two counts, forgery of a public record, a 14-year felony charge;
  • two counts, uttering and publishing, a 14-year felony charge; and
  • two counts, use of a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony charge.

On June 23, Clark was sentenced to 36 months probation with the first nine months to be served in the Eaton County Jail.

“Our public integrity team continues to demonstrate the great importance of pursuing bad actors who subvert the criminal justice system and threaten the integrity of our judicial process,” Nessel said. “We must show that those who undermine the public trust risk jail time in doing so.”

John pleaded guilty to all nine charges and was sentenced to 36 months probation with the first nine months to be served in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

