ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Alinity's Cryptic Update Has Fans Scrambling

By Nicholas Wilson
SVG
SVG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon is one of Twitch's most popular streamers. Alinity has amassed over 1.5 million followers and frequently dominates the Just Chatting section by reacting to internet videos and showcasing her cooking skills. Additionally, Alinity frequently collaborates with and makes guest appearances on her fellow content creators' streams, further increasing...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Amouranth Calls Out Her Terrifying Twitch Stalker

Streaming comes with its own unique set of challenges, especially for women who make a career out of being online. Emiru has said she's scared of IRL streams because she's previously dealt with a stalker near her home in Kansas. Beddle endured horrifying stalker drama, saying a fan found out where she lived and began to send her threatening information. Even Valkyrae had to temporarily go private on Twitter to shake a stalker that had been plaguing her. Perhaps Amouranth has been forced into an even more dangerous position because of the nature of her content. After blowing up in 2021, Amouranth began to deliver her fans the content they craved, participating in steamy ASMR streams, sleeping on camera, and lounging in hot tubs to gain views. For the most part, it's worked, and Amouranth has continued to make headlines as she trolls both her fans and critics.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

HasanAbi And xQc's Twitch Feud Explained

There's tension in the air between HasanAbi and xQc. Both streamers have massive followings, so their feud has a lot of onlookers. For context, these two arguing stars are two of streaming's biggest personalities. Hasan's following more than doubled in 2021 thanks to his leftist political commentary and occasional gaming streams. He's so successful he's even made the bold move of turning down multiple TV offers. As for xQc, he was one of the most lucrative streamers in 2021. Infamous for his frequent bans, xQc is blunt and arguably shady at times, and though he also has a sweet side, he's definitely got a way of getting involved in drama.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SVG

The Stunning Transformation Of Sydnee Goodman

As an internet personality, Sydnee Goodman can't be easily defined, because she's done a bit of everything! Content creation, journalism, hosting, and streaming — you name it. She's got a wildly successful YouTube channel, and she spends plenty a great deal of time streaming games on Twitch. Once upon a time she worked for Buzzfeed, and more recently she was part of IGN as the host of "The Daily Fix." She's hosted events like The 2021 Game Awards and Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl. Goodman seems to be one of those rare individuals who really can accomplish anything that she sets her mind to, which has earned her a significant following in the gaming world.
CELEBRITIES
SVG

TikTok Plays Pokemon Explained

The memes of Lord Helix and Bird Jesus grew to legendary status among "Pokémon" fans who were tuned into the "Twitch Plays Pokémon" phenomenon. Viewers collectively controlled the actions of the player character through command inputs and donations, making for a truly unique "Pokemon" experience. The TwitchPlaysPokemon channel began its social experiment in February 2014 (per Polygon), kicking off a pop culture movement that won a number of awards for fan ingenuity. TwitchPlaysPokemon has continued to host viewer-commanded livestreams to this day, but it may have earned a spirited competitor as of this week.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Cryptic#Cant#Streamer#Cleavage
SVG

This GoldenEye Clone Has Fans Talking

"GoldenEye" fans are still searching for any hint of a remake — including in leaked Xbox achievements. Thankfully, they might be able to get some temporary solace from a "GoldenEye" clone that just announced its Steam demo. "Agent 64: Spies Never Die," the clone in question, has been in...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Master Chief's TV Actor Expected Fans To Push Back

"Halo," in its hay day, was a record-breaking powerhouse in the gaming industry, but after Bungie passed the franchise over to 343 Industries in 2007, the series struggled to find its footing. However, the "Halo" series recently experienced something of a revival via a television show produced by Paramount Pictures titled "Halo," released back in March of 2022. Although, shortly after its release, it became obvious that not everyone was a fan of this new television show.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SVG

The Last Of Us 'Glow Up' Has Fans Divided

Among the more high-profile reveals at the 2022 Summer Game Fest was Naughty Dog's announcement of a remake of 2013's iconic PlayStation exclusive "The Last of Us." Though it was released at the tail-end of the PlayStation 3's life cycle, "The Last of Us" resonated greatly with gamers both for its exceptional storytelling and its gameplay, cultivating a hardcore player base that continued to enjoy it and its 2014 remaster throughout the following generation. Following the release of its polarizing sequel, "The Last of Us Part 2," and as hype continues to grow for the series adaptation from HBO, Naughty Dog has decided to recreate "The Last of Us" to appeal to a more modern audience, officially named "The Last of Us Part 1."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Diablo 4 Is Already Distancing Itself From Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her Has Invaded Another Game

Some legends are too good to let fade away. The kind of people in this world that do something so profound as to garner the attention of the general public, and then have that legacy celebrated long after the hero had come and gone, these are icons worth preserving — and the same rings true in the world of video games. Just as Gotham always needs a Batman, FromSoftware players need Let Me Solo Her.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Kingdom Hearts 4 Has A Surprising Limitation

Square Enix's beloved Disney crossover JRPG "Kingdom Hearts" marked its twentieth birthday this year. In celebration, Square Enix revealed "Kingdom Hearts 4" in a short teaser trailer. Reactions to the announcement were mixed, with many long-time fans skeptical about the visuals of "Kingdom Hearts 4." To gamers' surprise, "Kingdom Hearts 4" is less cartoony than its predecessors, leaning more into a "Final Fantasy"-esque art style with its real-world city and a Sora with uncharacteristically normal-sized feet. But, Disney wasn't completely exempt from the trailer, as Goofy and Donald Duck made an appearance via a brief cameo at the end.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Palworld Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Have you ever sat down to play some Pokémon and found yourself thinking, "I'd enjoy this so much more if I was just straight-up shooting things with guns." Say no more. "PalWorld," a Pokémon clone that's more violent than "Monster Hunter," has got you covered. Developed by Japanese studio Pocket Pair, this unexpected open-world multiplayer survival game will be offering players plenty of collectible critters and ways to take advantage of their powers when it releases later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

KOTOR 2 Is Broken And Star Wars Fans Are Furious

It seems like fans were never meant to fully enjoy the cult classic "Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords," as even the latest release featuring "restored content" has come under fire for coming to fans broken. In some ways, this latest version of "KOTOR 2" is even worse than the original, releasing in a state that keeps the game from being completed.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Twitch Streamer Exposes The Most Frustrating Part Of Diablo Immortal

"Diablo Immortal" is one of the most controversial games in recent memory. When Blizzard first announced the project as a mobile game at Blizzcon 2018, the crowd erupted in boos. "Diablo" fans were enraged that this previously PC-centric series was getting a mobile-only title. However, upon its release on June 2nd, many were surprised by the game's quality. Critics praised the gameplay and controls of "Diablo Immortal," with many likening it to "Diablo 3." So why is the game causing such an uproar?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Cyberpunk 2077" players and anime fans alike will receive another reason to jack in when "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" arrives on Netflix in September. The anime's Twitter account posted an action-packed trailer unveiling the show's art style and previewing its cast of characters. CD Projekt Red announced the show in 2020, informing gamers that Studio Trigger of "Kill la Kill" fame would be working on it. Now that CD Projekt Red and company have released world-premiere footage for the upcoming anime, the world has taken the opportunity to respond.
COMICS
SVG

Sonic Is Putting His Most Bizarre Behavior To Rest

The future of "Sonic The Hedgehog" games looks bright. While the actual next game in the series, "Sonic Frontiers," has received some backlash for its gameplay reveal, the Sonic Team boss has made it clear that the blue blur won't be repeating some of his past mistakes. In the Axios newsletter (and reported by IGN), the Sonic Team studio head revealed that there are two official rules when making Sonic games, and one very important, unofficial rule.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Spider-Man In Marvel's Midnight Suns Sounds So Familiar

Marvel fans watching Summer Game Fest might have thought they heard a familiar voice during one of the trailers. If you were a Spider-fan who found yourself thinking that, you were right. During Summer Game Fest, Firaxis showed off a new trailer for "Marvel's Midnight Suns" featuring both the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the deadly Venom. The trailer isn't super long and does have Metallica playing over a great chunk of it, but Spider-Man speaks on a few occasions, revealing a familiar cadence. That voice is none other than Yuri Lowenthal, best known for voicing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the PlayStation first party title "Marvel's Spider-Man," as well as the spin-off "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales."
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

343 Apologizes For Highly Offensive Halo Infinite Cosmetic

To say that "Halo Infinite" has been the subject of significant backlash over the last couple of years would be an understatement. From the very first gameplay reveal, fans have taken issue with multiple aspects of the title. It's not often that fans are happy when a game gets delayed, but the extra time in the development oven allowed 343 Industries to turn out a single-player campaign that was well-received by most critics. Even so, the game has continued to frustrate players in other areas, from weak events to out-of-control Subreddit arguments. The latest controversy to hit "Halo Infinite," however, may be the most upsetting yet.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Ninja Says New Streamers Should Avoid Big Games

Among the most popular streamers, one name sticks out in the mainstream culture. While Ninja might not hold all the streaming records he used to, he is still a massive presence with over 18 million followers on Twitch. The blue-haired streamer has been back on his "Fortnite" grind, despite some issues between him and Epic Games, That being said, he wouldn't recommend new content creators also hop on the "Fortnite" train.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy