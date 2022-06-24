Alinity's Cryptic Update Has Fans Scrambling

Streaming comes with its own unique set of challenges, especially for women who make a career out of being online. Emiru has said she's scared of IRL streams because she's previously dealt with a stalker near her home in Kansas. Beddle endured horrifying stalker drama, saying a fan found out where she lived and began to send her threatening information. Even Valkyrae had to temporarily go private on Twitter to shake a stalker that had been plaguing her. Perhaps Amouranth has been forced into an even more dangerous position because of the nature of her content. After blowing up in 2021, Amouranth began to deliver her fans the content they craved, participating in steamy ASMR streams, sleeping on camera, and lounging in hot tubs to gain views. For the most part, it's worked, and Amouranth has continued to make headlines as she trolls both her fans and critics.

