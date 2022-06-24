ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lars Nootbaar homers in Thursday's loss to Brewers

Cover picture for the articleNootbaar has picked up hits in just three of his last seven games for the...

Carlos Santana traded to Mariners

Carlos Santana was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Monday for righthanded pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. The Mariners also received cash considerations as part of the deal. Fantasy Impact:. Santana has looked really good as of late after struggling to begin the season, so it seems like the...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Our team of analysts share their updated 2022 redraft superflex fantasy football rankings. FantasyPros Staff...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Josh Winckowski impresses vs. Guardians, earns third consecutive win

Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski allowed two runs, six hits, and one walk over 5 1/3 innings against the Guardians on Saturday evening. He also struck out four batters and earned the win. Boston ultimately defeated Cleveland by a score of 4-2, extending its winning streak to six games. Fantasy...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Safest Pick on Each NFL Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

A couple of weeks ago, our experts took a look at breakout candidates. Identifying breakout candidates is a great way to get more production at a lower cost on draft day. But every player on your team won’t be a breakout candidate. You need those safe and reliable players to provide a solid foundation for your fantasy squads.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel has not rescinded trade request

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. (ESPN) Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason reportedly due to his desire for a new contract and frustration related to his role within the offense. Samuel skipped the 49ers’ OTAs, but he attended the team's mandatory June minicamp, making it seem as though he and the team had possibly made amends. San Francisco GM John Lynch has publicly stated that he has no intention of trading his star WR, so only time will tell how the stalemate may end. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel broke out in 2021 to finish as the WR3 in fantasy. Samuel’s fantasy value largely comes from his role as a WR/RB hybrid that provides a plethora of touches that maximizes his elite ability to force missed tackles to break off big gains.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff and management," according to Tim McManus of ESPN. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. This isn't the first time we've heard about Watkins's potential. We saw some production from him in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Polarizing Players: In or Out on Courtland Sutton? (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our own Scott Bogman and Pat Fitzmaurice recently reviewed a dozen polarizing dynasty fantasy football players on the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast. These are players that have a high standard deviation in our Expert Consensus Rankings. Some managers can’t get enough of these players while others want nothing to do with them relative to their current average draft position (ADP) and dynasty trade value. Let’s take a look at one polarizing player on their list, Courtland Sutton.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Contract Year Player Outlook: Terry McLaurin (2022 Fantasy Football)

We recently look at the impact contract status has on fantasy football performance. Focusing specifically on players entering the final year of their rookie contracts, Sam Ryner put together key general takeaways and also players impacted entering the 2022 fantasy football season. Let’s take a deeper dive on one of those players, Terry McLaurin.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Deandre Ayton drawing less interest from Pistons post Jalen Duran trade

According to James Edwards, the Pistons are "less likely" to pursue impending free agent Deandre Ayton after trading for Jalen Duren. (James Edwards) After a busy draft night that saw the Pistons trade for Jalen Duren but acquires the salary of Kemba Walker, the team is now "less likely" to pursue Suns center Deandre Ayton. After a rough season and several rumors of Ayton creating waves with the front office and coaching staff, experts have speculated that the veteran is more than likely to head to a new spot this offseason. The Pistons were the heavy favorites amongst reports and the betting market but have since cooled off leaving the Hornets and Spurs as the new favorites to land the big man.
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena swipes bag in win over Pirates

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Pirates on Sunday afternoon. However, he salvaged his daily fantasy value after he reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base in the seventh inning. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Pittsburgh by a score of 4-2, closing out a three-game sweep at home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Report: The Good, The Bad, and the Berrios

In dynasty leagues, player values are constantly changing, and you need to stay on top of these changes to succeed long-term. This dynasty stock report comes in as I discuss four players each week, two on the rise and two falling, both at the MLB level and in the minors.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 12 (2022)

The theme for next week’s pitching streamers is Devo’s famous song, “Whip It.” I’m leaning heavily on pitchers that maintain a low WHIP when possible. As it gets more challenging to find solid pitchers on the waivers, one tactic is finding the guy who limits baserunners. Of course, I’m still looking at matchups and other essential factors, but when the choice was particularly difficult for Week 12, the guy with the best whip leads the way. Can I call these “Indian Jones” pitchers?
MLB
fantasypros.com

Isaac Paredes homers and hits walk-off in win over Pirates

Rays infielder Isaac Paredes was busy once again on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a solo homer and a pair of singles against the Pirates. He plated three teammates in the contest, including the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. Tampa Bay ultimately picked up a 5-4 victory, walking off Pittsburgh for the second consecutive day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Bryson Stott swipes a bag on Sunday

Stott looked to be getting hot in early June but hit an awful slump, which included just two hits since June 12th. But he chipped in on Sunday early with an RBI single in the second inning. Stott ranks in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, so if he can find his way on base more, he should be capable of swiping more bags. In the meantime, he's buried at the bottom of the Phillies lineup and batting just .164. Until or unless he gets hot, he's not worth consideration in mixed leagues.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mitch White gives up three runs in Dodgers loss Saturday night

Mitch White pitched four innings on Saturday, striking out three, walking two, and giving up five hits for three earned runs as he took the no-decision in the Dodgers' 5-3 loss to the Braves. Fantasy Impact:. White has been filling in for the Dodgers in the starting rotation this season...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Jarren Duran placed on restricted list for Toronto series

Durran will be out until at least Friday with the Red Sox having an off day Thursday. He's been very productive in his 13 games with Boston in 2022, hitting .327 with a 150 wRC+. Jackie Bradley Jr and Franchy Cordero figure to see an increase in at-bats with Duran out.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Draft Rankings, Tiers & Player Notes: D/ST (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top D/ST rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Which 2021 Duds Will Become 2022 Studs? (2022 Fantasy Football)

Last week, I gave you six players who were great last year but could disappoint this season. I’m someone who likes to always look on the bright side of life, so that was the hard part. This article is the easy part. Everyone has their favorite sleepers, breakouts, and...
NFL

