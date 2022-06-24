Proud to Say Gay Rally planned for Jacksonville

Don't Say Gay Rally There is a rally planned in support of the LGBTQ+ community June 25 in Jacksonville. (Transgender Awareness Project)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a rally planned in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Jacksonville.

The “Proud to Say Gay” Rally is happening on Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. outside of the Duval County Courthouse on West Adams Street.

It is hosted by the Transgender Awareness Project.

There will be speakers, music and food. Organizers say the entire community is invited to attend.

