Jacksonville, FL

Proud to Say Gay Rally planned for Jacksonville

By Tenikka Hughes, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Don't Say Gay Rally There is a rally planned in support of the LGBTQ+ community June 25 in Jacksonville. (Transgender Awareness Project)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a rally planned in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Jacksonville.

The “Proud to Say Gay” Rally is happening on Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. outside of the Duval County Courthouse on West Adams Street.

It is hosted by the Transgender Awareness Project.

There will be speakers, music and food. Organizers say the entire community is invited to attend.

Comments / 59

Dottie Hardage
3d ago

Why do you need to celebrate something that should be personal and private. I don't see straight people having parades. It's more about shoving it down the throat of those who wish to be left out of your private business.

Reply(6)
35
William Ramsey
3d ago

If you don't want to be treated differently beacuse you gay or a trans, then stop acting like being GAY or a trans makes you special. Your sexual orientation is neither an achievement or a holiday. You haven't accomplished anything simply by being attracked to the same sex type or wanting to be the opposite sex type than what you were born as. STOP !!! You couldn't except yourself for what you were & now you want everyone to except you for what you are. Its not my choice or my job to except you for who you are. It's yours !!!

Reply
27
Dude
3d ago

The name is completely inappropriate. Nothing but a liberal ploy againt a bill that doesn't even use the word gay.

Reply
17
 

