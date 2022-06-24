Proud to Say Gay Rally planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a rally planned in support of the LGBTQ+ community Saturday in Jacksonville.
The “Proud to Say Gay” Rally is happening on Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. outside of the Duval County Courthouse on West Adams Street.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
It is hosted by the Transgender Awareness Project.
There will be speakers, music and food. Organizers say the entire community is invited to attend.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Comments / 59