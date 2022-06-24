ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Cathy Batman Clouse

 3 days ago

Cathy Batman Clouse, 69, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 10, 1953, she was the daughter of Charles Batman and Virginia Fountain. She first married David Clouse on August 17, 1975, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2010....

Obituary: Susan Ramey Johnson

Susan Ramey Johnson, 56, of Seymour, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her residence. Born March 18, 1966, in Terre Haute, she was the daughter of Max and Molly Elizabeth (Mannix) Ramey. She married Brian Scott Johnson and he preceded her in death. Susan graduated from Indiana University and...
SEYMOUR, IN
Obituary: Linda Mae Waldridge

Linda Mae Waldridge, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence. Born August 3, 1944, in Orleans, she was the daughter of Harold Sr. and Lillie (Neal) Cox. Linda was a member of the Orleans Church of the Nazarene and was involved with women's ministries, was...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Mary Mathews

Mary Mathews, Grandma-Great to those who loved her best, went home to her lord, on June 22, 2022. She was 96. Mary was the daughter of Sylvia and Herbert Eilert. She was the proud graduate of Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. Vernon Mathews was the love of Mary's life. She was married to him for 56 years but loved him for 76 years. They are together again in paradise.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Obituary: Jesse T. "J.T." Carter

Jesse T. "J.T." Carter, 94, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Bliss Place in Bedford. Jesse T. Carter was born on June 25, 1927, to Jess and Louise (Hostetter) Carter in Bedford, IN. While he was in High School he worked at the Indiana and Lawrence Theatres. Several years later he met Beatrice May Tillett while he was talking tickets at a theatre. Beatrice and Jesse married on September 27, 1952. They made a lifetime of memories and built a life; raising 2 children, doing a lot of traveling, entertaining with dear friends, and absolutely adored their grandchildren and great-grandson when he came into the world. Beatrice left his side when she passed away on November 6, 2011.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Russell L. Trueblood

Russell L. Trueblood, known as "Roy" or "Papaw" to friends and family, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Columbus Regional Hospital after a sudden illness. He was born on October 3, 1947, to Leroy and Reba Trueblood in Lampasas, Texas. He was raised in his grandparents' home. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Titan Construction Company for many years. He enjoyed hunting, shooting, puzzles, and a Friday night card game, and was an avid bingo player, where he made many dear friends.
BEDFORD, IN
2022 Limestone Heritage Festival Parade

BEDFORD – Saturday brought the community together to celebrate the rich history of Limestone used for historical landmarks, buildings, and statues throughout the United States during the Limestone Heritage Festival Parade. This year brought in over 60 entries varying from antique trucks, cars and tractors, as well as the...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Judith "Judy" Gootee

Judith "Judy" Gootee, 78, of Bedford, passed away June 19, 2022, at Ascension St.Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born April 12, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Marshall Abel and Mary (Fish) Abel. She married Carl R. Gootee on June 8, 1968, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2022.
Lawrence County CASA Advocate training set for August 9th

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Are you interested in becoming a Lawrence County CASA Advocate? Then now is the time for you to look into signing up for the August 9th training. Sign up to be the voice for a child who is in the juvenile court system due to having been abused or neglected. Training dates and the application can be found at https://lccasa.com/events-news/ Applications must be in before July 22nd.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WDRB Anchor Christie Battista gets engaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police Log: June 26, 2022

3:20 a.m. Hailey Curren, 20, Heltonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, OWI, illegal consumption. 2:25 a.m. Elizabeth Wise, 29, Mitchell, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 8:15 p.m. Jane Lagenour, 53, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. Incidents – June 26. 2:47 a.m. An open door was found...
BEDFORD, IN
Dubois County Trooper awarded Jasper District "Trooper of the Year"

JASPER – The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony yesterday to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards. ISP employees were recognized for their service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Through his hard...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Body of Vincennes man recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN CO. – The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from the water after he went missing early yesterday morning at Turtle Creek Reservoir. At approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday, Sullivan County Dispatch received a call from Hoosier Energy Security that they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, which is used to warn boaters to evacuate the water. One boat failed to return.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Fair fun is done for another year

Fairgoers surely noticed the improvements to the fair office. Thanks to a grant from Hoosier Uplands, the board was able to make the office handicapped accessible. Pictured are fair board president Jeremy Hardwick; past president Seth Purlee; secretary Sharon Smedley and treasurer Kevin Stewart.
INDIANA STATE
Lawrence County Council announce they are in search of an attorney

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Lawrence County Council President Scott Smith advised the public during the Lawrence County Council meeting Thursday evening, that the Lawrence County Council is in search of an attorney to represent them during meetings and advise them on other council matters. Anyone interested in the appointment is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Silver Alert declared for Scott County teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Marley Richie, a 16-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

