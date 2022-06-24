Angelina Pivarnick Admits She’s ‘Not Watching’ This Season Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Amidst Divorce Drama

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sometimes, television can be a way to take your mind off of the troubles of the world. Not so for Angelina Pivarnick. Amid allegations that she cheated on her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star revealed that she wasn’t watching the season 5B premiere on Thursday (June 23). “Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show,” Angelina, 35, tweeted. “This season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

After reviewing what went down during the premiere, it’s clear why she wouldn’t want to relive the experiences. “I really did have high expectations for Chris and I,” Angelina admitted during a confessional. “It’s like a broken record for me. It’s just the same sh-t different house.” The premiere showed her and Larangeira, 42, moving into a new home right before she left to film All Star Shore. She and Chris got into a fight before she left. “As he was walking out of the room, he’s like, ‘F-ck you, b-tch, I hope you f-cking die in a plane crash’….knowing I was going to Spain,” Angelina revealed. “This is not a f-ckng marriage. He doesn’t communicate with me.”

“Nobody deserves this sh-t. Last year, I filed for divorce, and I knew what I had to do, but I didn’t do it. I’ve been feeling alone in this marriage for a long time, but I didn’t want to throw in the towel,” she said later on the show. She also admitted to sleeping with Chris once in their two-year marriage.

In the trailer for season 5B, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accused Angelina of having “multiple side pieces, and they all wanted to expose you!” Mike later told HollywoodLife why things between him and Angelina got heated during this season. “When your decisions start to affect me and my family and my friends, that’s when I start to step in,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “You guys get to see how myself and all of us navigate things getting really, really messy in the streets and how we eventually try to overcome it at the end of the season.”

In April, Angelina was hospitalized for “stress.” She shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing she was “in the hospital. Please whomever [sic] is calling me and texting me to respond. I’m not doing well at all. I need to get better. My health comes before everything.” She included a short video of her hooked up to an IV drip. “My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I’ve endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me. Stress is definitely a killer,” she wrote.

Angelina split in February 2022, one year after she first filed for divorce while citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two had been together for about five years total, but it seems she’s decided to cancel their relationship for good.