ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

UPDATE: Support Pours In for Scout Troop That Had Its Camping Trailer, Gear Stolen

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama News Network has an update to a story we brought you a couple of weeks ago, about a Montgomery-area scout troop that found itself the victim of theft. BSA Troop 8, which is...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

I-65 North shut down in Shelby County due to 'very serious' motorcycle crash

CALERA, Ala. — UPDATE: Calera police said I-65 North was reopened at 1:35 p.m. A "very serious" motorcycle crash has shut down Interstate 65 North near the Shelby County airport exit, according to Calera police. "I-65 North is shut down at exit 234," the Calera Police Department =AZWNcGHC9eUr3V2z5pO_ysosWy_plh8LcOy26LxwY3D_fqD_rsZLnSUFOuSQCza6Ne2iFr2_P9meRorbtikArf5VTTDFkvHs5KVNZ2Mx8u7uUDXRN7-ML0LUHzpdINh2gpC5XlGHOkzAWHtR-DTJ12Wc&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">posted...
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Man accused of robbing Montgomery Publix

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in the Montgomery County Detention Facility is accused of robbing a local grocery store. An affidavit alleges Louventer Belser, 35, took merchandise from the Publix on Zelda Road without paying Saturday morning. He allegedly threatened to use a gun. According to the court filing,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pike Road, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in 1 of 2 Saturday Montgomery homicides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigations have been opened into two separate homicides that happened Saturday, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The first fatal shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive. Police have since identified the victim in the first shooting as Ernest Merriweather, 38,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Victim Identified in Saturday’s Shooting on Gibbs Drive

The Montgomery Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in shooting over the weekend. Police say 26-year-old Keldrick Miles, of Montgomery, was shot in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive just before midnight Saturday. Miles was transported to the hospital where he later died. An adult female...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dead, Woman Injured in Montgomery Shooting

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say they responded to the shooting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive. That’s where they found the two had been shot. Both of them were taken to a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Sylacauga man dies in multi-vehicle crash

A Sylacauga man has died in a multi-vehicle crash. Alva L. Collier, 60, of Sylacauga was killed when the 1994 Toyota truck he was driving collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Harry Williams, 74, also of Sylacauga. According to a report from Alabama state troopers office, the Silverado...
SYLACAUGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Scouts#The Troop#Alabama News Network#Bsa Troop 8
wbrc.com

Three-vehicle accident in Talladega County kills Sylacauga man

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25 has claimed the life of 60-year-old Alva Collier of Sylacauga. The crash happened on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway less that one mile west of Sylacauga city limits around 3:56 p.m. according...
SYLACAUGA, AL
moveablefest.com

Tribeca 2022 Review: “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” Illuminates the Importance of the Vote in the Deep South

“We didn’t have anything but each other,” Lillian McGill, a former secretary for the Lowndes County Christian Movement for Human Rights says in “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” living not far from Birmingham, Alabama where the civil rights movement was in full swing but had barely reached her community just south. Even before hearing what she has to say, there’s strength in seeing McGill in the present day in Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s fascinating chronicle of a community that was hardly alone in living in the shadow of the revolutionary events happening all across the South in major cities during the 1960s. But McGill and other Lowndes County residents are able to share first-hand testimony that offer an entirely different depiction of the era than the network television footage that continues to resound when it was unlikely news crews would make the trip out to their neck of the woods, a place where 80 percent of the locals were Black yet none had positions of power in local government and sharecropping became a euphemism for slavery when the area’s economy was still run by plantation owners who would only extend credit to those in their employ to shop at their general stores.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WSFA

Autauga County murder suspect arrested

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have arrested an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a Sunday morning homicide in Marbury. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials have arrested Richard Kiley Cleckler, 49, and are holding him in the Autauga County Metro Jail without bond.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from June 15 to June 19

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Government Street. •...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: Women Drivers Make Their Mark

Alabama News Network and Bahakel Sports are getting you ready for the 100th running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. This year, three female drivers are taking on the mountain in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Anna Kooiman of Bahakel Sports, a division of Alabama News Network’s parent company, is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
elmoreautauganews.com

Photos of Suspect Vehicles Released regarding January 2022 Montgomery Murder; Reward Offered

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Offers a $1,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Identity And/Or Arrest Of Person(s) Responsible For The Death Of Daniel Jackson!. Montgomery Police Investigators released photos of two vehicles possibly involved in the murder of Daniel Jackson. Investigators say that on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., patrol responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street in reference to a murder where Daniel Jackson was shot and killed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-65 NB around exit 234

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department announced on Twitter that a motorcycle accident has caused I-65 north to be shut down around exit 234. According to ALGO, the shut down was reported around 12:02 p.m. The roadway has now been reopened. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
CALERA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton man reels in once in a life time catch

Mark Adams was born and raised in Jemison. He moved to Clanton in 1993 where he has lived ever since. However, on May 14, Adams may have become a legend 3,444 miles away from home. Adams reeled in a 188-pound halibut while on a deep-sea fishing while on a mission...
alabamanews.net

Woman Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Opelika

Opelika police say a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle on Pepperell Parkway. Police say just after 4PM Wednesday, they started getting calls about a pedestrian being struck in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway, which is near near the Walmart Supercenter not far from U.S. Highway 280.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy