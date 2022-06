With the unofficial kickoff to the tourism season in Maine right around the corner, you may have noticed some differences if you've visiting Portland's Old Port over the past couple weeks. One of the key differences from the past two summers is the diminished outdoor seating. Because the State of Emergency due to the pandemic has been lifted, so has the bending of the rules that allowed many restaurants and bars to operate larger and more comfortable outdoor spaces. That doesn't mean an end to all additional outdoor seating, as Portland will still have a few operational parklets. This is exactly why you may notice a large viking ship sitting in the street.

1 DAY AGO