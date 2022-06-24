Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #24
Someone’s been to Polis Massa. Someone’s heard Padmé’s last words. Someone knows Vader’s deepest secret. What happens when the Dark Lord of the Sith finds out?...aiptcomics.com
