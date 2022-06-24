ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

95-year-old Charlotte veteran gets new roof as part of nationwide project

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Veteran gets new roof as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project

CHARLOTTE — A 95-year-old veteran got a new roof for his home Friday.

Best Choice Roofing installed the roof as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

U.S. Army veteran Robert Cochrane said that he has lived in his north Charlotte home for decades and is thankful it’s getting upgraded.

“I had this house built up in 1956 from the ground,” Cochrane said. “There wasn’t nothing but pine trees here. I had them cut down to build me a home from the ground.”

The Roof Deployment Project has replaced the roofs on more than 325 homes for veterans since 2016.

“The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them,” the organization stated.

