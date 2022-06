Courtney Lawes will lead England into Saturday’s first Test against Australia after retaining the captaincy despite Owen Farrell’s return at inside centre.For the first time since 2018, Farrell has been overlooked as skipper with Eddie Jones opting for Lawes after the Northampton flanker impressed in the role while deputising in the autumn and Six Nations.The Saracens playmaker has made a full recovery from the ankle injuries that have disrupted his season and features in the midfield, lining up between fly-half Marcus Smith and outside centre Joe Marchant.Joe Cokanasiga provides tackle-busting power on the left wing in his first Test for...

WORLD ・ 47 MINUTES AGO