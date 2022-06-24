ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Friday Becomes ‘Ruff’ Work Day for Many Dog Owners

By Taylor Rivera
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday got off to a “ruff” start for many pet owners. That’s because June 24 is National Take Your Dog to Work Day. Malcom Martin and his dog, Blaze, frequently go to work together at TruStone Financial in Golden Valley. Blaze is a service dog...

Art Seen in Golden Valley Encourages People to Shop Local

Adam Turman uses art to inspire people to shop and explore local places. At Golden Valley Commons, you’ll find “Hot Dish Girl.” Artist Adam Turman says the character is a “mash-up between of Marjorie Johnson and Betty Crocker.”. It’s part of “Artventure,” a total of 10...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Animal Humane Society Receives $6 Million Gift

The Animal Humane Society received a gift of $6 million – the largest in the history of the Golden Valley-based organization. The gift is from the estate of two long-time volunteers. Most of the money will be used to refurbish a St. Paul warehouse that could become its primary location.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Grow with KARE: Flowers for the veggie garden

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A lot of us have vegetable gardens. But no veggie patch is complete without a few flowers, and not just because they're pretty. Today we’re shopping for flowers with important jobs to do. First up, cosmos. The good bugs love cosmos, especially lacewings. Choose...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
The General Store of Minnetonka

The General Store of Minnetonka is a family-run store that encompasses two floors packed with everything from gifts to home décor and even a restaurant. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us inside.
MINNETONKA, MN
Brooklyn Park Family Displaced After House Fire

A Brooklyn Park family has been displaced after a fire broke out in the basement of their home Sunday evening. Firefighters were called to a home on Morgan Circle North around 8:30 Sunday night. Investigators say the fire started in the basement utility room, which contained gas-fed appliances that likely...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Young dad clings to life after hit by errant bullet near Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old father remains in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries from stray gunfire blocks away from where he was with family.Tyler King was among four victims hurt late Saturday night near 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. According to a family spokesman, King and his brother-in-law were walking a friend back to her car when they saw a large group of people gather 3-4 blocks away; they then heard the sound of about 30 shots, and King was struck in the side of this head.Tyler has suffered," the spokesman told WCCO. "As Christ-followers, the family is believing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Turkey causes motorcycle accident

When a wild turkey hit Richard Esquivel's motorcycle he lost control, crashing in the roadway. At about 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of the single motorcycle crash with injury. The accident occurred on State Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff Township. Esquivel, a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Second Harvest Senior Nutrition Program Moves to Brooklyn Park

Second Harvest Looks to Raise Awareness about Brooklyn Park Senior Nutrition Program. This month marks a new beginning for Second Harvest Heartland. Monday through Friday, seniors over 60 who meet certain income guidelines can go to the Brooklyn Park-based food bank once a month to pick up a box filled with nutritious food.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Town Ball sluggers raise money for girl needing heart surgery

UNION HILL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On a weekend of baseball across Minnesota, there are games with fun and games with meaning. The Minnesota Twins command a lot of attention and sell a lot of tickets. But miles away at the Union Hill ballpark, some of the best sluggers from Minnesota town ball teams stepped up to the plate for a home run derby where the top prize is knowing they helped a little girl with a broken heart.
MINNESOTA STATE
Golden Valley Police Chief Calls Staffing Shortages ‘A Concern’

Police departments across the country are struggling with staffing issues. Among them is the Golden Valley Police Department, which is also dealing with declining numbers. “It’s a concern, but I’m not going to say critical,” said Police Chief Virgil Green. The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Photos: Parade, events celebrate Pride in Twin Cities

Twin Cities Pride returned to Minneapolis over the weekend for its 50th anniversary year, drawing thousands of people to the festival, parade and other events. Pride was canceled in 2020, and held in a scaled-down format in 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Pride March — which wasn't held...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

