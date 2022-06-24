ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund expands mortgage support to more traditionally underserved homeowners

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services announced that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund program is open to applicants eligible for Phase 3. The program is a federal temporary COVID-19 emergency mortgage relief program intended to support homeowners who have experienced severe financial hardships due to the pandemic. It provides...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Oregon opens door for pandemic housing support

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Homeowner Assistance Fund is expanding temporary COVID-19 pandemic mortgage support today. It says it's expanding to include more traditionally underserved homeowners. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced yesterday that the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program is now open to applicants eligible for Phase 3.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

A one-time cash infusion is coming soon to low-income Oregonians

The Oregon Department of Revenue will soon begin distributing $600 checks to qualifying households. The money is a One-Time Assistance Payment aimed to support low-income Oregonians and help those facing a hardship due to COVID-19. To qualify, households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

Oregon communities PILTed with $26-million from Interior Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government is paying its due for Oregon federal lands that are not taxable. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) says $26-million in payments will "support vital services in communities." DOI says 36 local governments in Oregon will get a total of $26-million in Payments...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon starts sending $600 checks to low-income workers

More than 236,000 Oregon families will each start receiving a $600 payment this week under a new state law that aimed to aid low-income workers. Direct deposits or paper checks are going to people who lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020 and claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for low-income workers, on their 2020 taxes. Single people who claimed the credit earned less than $16,000, while married couples with three or more children earned less than $57,000.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Mortgage Servicer#Mortage#Ohcs#Haf#The U S Department#Treasury#Black Indigenous#People Of Color
thelundreport.org

Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Oregon gas prices edge downward after weeks of record highs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $5.49/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Despite the small drop, gas prices in Oregon are still 31.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Wages will increase to $14.75 for much of the Portland area, $13.50 for outlying areas.Starting July 1, Oregon workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, with different minimums for workers depending on location. The state is divided into three zones: The highest minimum wage occurs in the Portland area's Urban Growth Boundary which stretches through Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The move placed Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. This Friday, workers in much of Multnomah, Washington...
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
iheart.com

Oregon Stimulus Payments Issued

As directed by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, the Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy