California State

WATCH LIVE: Gov Newsom to announce plan to protect out-of-state women seeking abortion services

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
You can watch the news conference live in the player below (Starts at 1 PM)

Just hours after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , Governor Gavin Newsom will announce action on legislation to protect patients and providers in California against abortion bans in other states.

The Governor will be joined by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California President/CEO Jodi Hicks, NARAL’s California Director Shannon Olivieri Hovis, and members of the California Legislative Women's Caucus.

In response to the decision this morning, Governor Newsom and the governors of Oregon and Washington launched a new Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care and protect patients and providers. Governor Newsom has proposed a $125 million Reproductive Health Package to expand access for women and help prepare for the influx of women seeking reproductive health care from other states.

The California Legislature has introduced a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. Governor Newsom recently signed legislation eliminating copays for abortion care services and has signed into law a legislative package to further strengthen access and protect patients and providers.

