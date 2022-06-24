ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Covid-19 vaccines for younger children will be available in Dayton starting Tuesday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjUwE_0gLGPKWz00
Virus Outbreak Vaccines Kids A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old is seen, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer)

DAYTON — Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old will be made available beginning Tuesday (June 28), Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County said in a news release Friday.

>>COVID-19 vaccines available for young children; Why experts say it took so long

The vaccines will be available by appointment only and they will be using the Moderna vaccine, said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

The shots will be given at the Public Health Clinic in the Reibold Building on South Main Street in Dayton on Tuesday, June 28, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 1, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

>>Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: What it means for Ohio

To schedule an appointment, call (937) 225-4550, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement plans upcoming patrols for today

DAYTON — Officers involved with the Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement will be participating in focused traffic enforcement efforts today. Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Moraine Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, and the Vandalia Police Department will be on focusing enforcement efforts today to conduct a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Ohio’s next state park, near Xenia, to help tell story of Shawnee tribes

Ohio’s 76th state park, located north of Xenia, will enable Ohio’s Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories. Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground on Great Council State Park, which will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center with an architectural design based on a council house historically used by the Shawnee tribes.
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
Montgomery County, OH
Vaccines
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Health
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
iheart.com

Kissing Bug Hysteria -----AGAIN - Buggy Joe

This past week, the Kissing Bug Triatoma sanguisuga was identified from images sent to OSU Entomology from a resident in Warren County and to OSU Extension, Butler County, from a resident in that county. The specific epithet, sanguisuga, is drawn from the Latin words sanguis (blood), and sugo (suck). T. sanguisuga was given the approved common name of Bloodsucking Conenose by the Entomological Society of America (ESA).
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Public Health Clinic#Cox Media Group
Lima News

Ohioans divided on decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

People gathered in several cities throughout Ohio this weekend in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning abortion policy to the state level. A crowd of around 200 people decried the decision Friday night in downtown Dayton. People of every age, from grandparents to...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

7 killed, 46 injured in 10 weekend mass shootings nationwide

WASHINGTON — The shooting occurred early Sunday at a private venue in South Tacoma, where a large crowd was gathering. A Texas trail ride, a barbecue in New York City and a stone bridge in Minneapolis were among the settings for at least 10 mass shootings that erupted across the country between Friday and late Sunday, marking the fifth consecutive weekend U.S. law enforcement officers have responded to multiple incidents, each involving four or more victims shot.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
WLWT 5

Sheetz lowers gas prices to $3.99 ahead of holiday weekend

Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores known for its coffee and custom food, is also now being recognized for its low gas prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Starting Monday, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
DAYTON, OH
Everything Kaye!

76 Flashfood locations in Ohio

Flashfood arrived in Ohio back in 2016. There are many Ohioans that still don't know it exist, including myself. I was shopping in the Meijer on Colonel Glenn Hwy, in Fairborn, Ohio. I noticed people shopping the FlashFood refrigerator. I asked an employee exactly what it was and how does it work. She walked me through the procedure for shopping. It looks pretty simple.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy