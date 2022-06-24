Covid-19 vaccines for younger children will be available in Dayton starting Tuesday

Virus Outbreak Vaccines Kids A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years old is seen, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer)

DAYTON — Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old will be made available beginning Tuesday (June 28), Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County said in a news release Friday.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only and they will be using the Moderna vaccine, said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

The shots will be given at the Public Health Clinic in the Reibold Building on South Main Street in Dayton on Tuesday, June 28, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 1, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call (937) 225-4550, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

