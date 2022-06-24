Covid-19 vaccines for younger children will be available in Dayton starting Tuesday
DAYTON — Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 5 years old will be made available beginning Tuesday (June 28), Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County said in a news release Friday.
The vaccines will be available by appointment only and they will be using the Moderna vaccine, said Dan Suffoletto of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
The shots will be given at the Public Health Clinic in the Reibold Building on South Main Street in Dayton on Tuesday, June 28, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday, July 1, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
To schedule an appointment, call (937) 225-4550, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
