The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to AskTheMayor@thelakewoodscoop.com. There is a clear no turn on red sign when approaching main street going north on Cedar Bridge. My question is, as the Main Street turning arrows turn green, there is no oncoming traffic approaching a car trying to turn right onto Main Street. Is there a way to extend the green light for the right lane, which is a turning lane only, for the length of the turning green lights of route 88. Thank you. (This has been bothering me for over 15 years now)

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO