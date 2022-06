Amber Heard isn't done fighting against her ex-husband Johnny Depp…legally. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Amber Heard is over, but not entirely if the Aquaman actress can pay a pricey bond. In a hearing on June 24, a final judgment in the high-profile trial was presented and entered into the docket. But Heard's main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client, Deadline reports. The judge told the attorney that if Heard wanted to appeal the verdict from the seven-person jury, the lawyer would have to file motions with the court. The lawyer was also informed that Heard will have to put up an $8.35 million bond with 6% interest per year for any appeal to formally move forward.

