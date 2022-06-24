Sheriffs Need Your Help Locating Onondaga Teen

Schuyler, N.Y. — An 18-month-old girl died Monday when she was run over when she ran in front of her mother’s vehicle in the family’s driveway, State Police said. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the driveway on Bull Road in the town of Schuyler in Herkimer County. Schuyler is about nine miles east of Utica.

