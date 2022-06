MLB issued suspensions to 12 individuals who were involved in the huge brawl between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners.T. The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners got into a huge brawl early on in their June 26 game. Jesse Winker was plunked by Andrew Wantz in the second inning, who threw near the head of Julio Rodriguez in the first, which caused the Mariners outfielder to walk over to the Angels dugout, and he threw hands with Anthony Rendon to begin the chaos. It was one of the wildest bench-clearing incidents in quite some time, and punishments have been handed over 24 hours later.

