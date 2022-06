In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health again reported a slow and steady rise in new COVID-19 cases. Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have been, for the most part, rising steadily since May 6. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 31.8 in early May, but it has been continually rising since then and is now 146. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 3.1, up from 0.4 on May 6. The percentage of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients is now 3.7%, up from 0.8% on May 6.

3 DAYS AGO