Port Huron, MI

Afternoon vehicle crash in Port Huron kills one

 3 days ago

A 41-year-old Port Huron man is dead today following a traffic crash at the corner of 13th and Oak Streets in Port Huron. Around 12:26 p.m., the man was reported to be driving his motor-bike northbound on...

McKinley Road rollover leaves 19-year-old Clay Township man dead

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a rollover crash on Saturday left a 19-year-old Clay Township man dead. Investigation thus far has revealed that the driver was southbound on McKinley Road in a 2011 Ford Escape without his seatbelt when he lost control of the vehicle near Markel Road in Cottrellville Township. The accident, which occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 25, saw the Ford Escape rolling over and ejecting the driver while the 22-year-old passenger, a man from Ira Township, escaped with only minor injuries. He was treated for those injuries at the scene and released; however, the driver succumbed to his injuries after arriving at River District Hospital for treatment.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
19-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-car crash in Cottrellville Township that resulted in the death of the driver. The preliminary investigation showed the vehicle, a 2011 Ford Escape, was going southbound on McKinley Road at about 10:33 p.m. June 25 and lost control near Markel Road, officials from the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The vehicle rolled over, and the driver, a 19-year-old Clay Township man, was ejected from the vehicle.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Driver saved from rollover crash in Wheatland Township

A driver was saved Sunday morning after he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over in Sanilac County’s Wheatland Township. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received the call shortly before 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning regarding the rollover accident, with deputies, Sanilac EMS and Deckerville Fire Department all arriving at the scene in the 1400 block of East Deckerville Road. It’s been determined that the 30-year-old Minden City man was westbound on Deckerville Road in his 2004 GMC Sierra when, upon losing control of the car, he went into the south side ditch, striking a driveway embankment before overturning and coming to stop on the driver’s side. The man was not wearing his seatbelt.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
Police: Man who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 57-year-old Lapeer County man is dead after crashing into a tree Friday evening. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Livermore Road and English Road in Tuscola County. Michigan State Police troopers determined a 2001 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 57-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Police: Intoxicated motorcyclist clocked at over 115 mph during chase

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a motorcyclist after a chase topping 100 mph was terminated in Tuscola County over the weekend. A deputy with the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office allegedly caught the 42-year-old New Haven man traveling at 103 mph near the intersection of M-46 and Kirk Road on Saturday.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Police: Body Found In Drainage Area In Chesterfield Township

(CBS DETROIT) — Chesterfield Township police are investigating after a body was found on Sunday in a drainage area. According to a press release, police say at about 5:45 p.m. on June 26, an Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road when he found the body in the area with “heavily overgrown vegetation.” Police were called to the area and discovered that the body had been there for some time. The Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office was called and the body was recovered by investigators. The Chesterfield Township Detective Bureau is investigating. Police say an autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the cause of death. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Pregnant teen shot during argument at Pontiac gas station

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pregnant girl was shot during an argument Sunday night at a Pontiac gas station. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call around 11:45 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station at 585 Auburn Ave. Deputies found shell casings in the parking lot, but no victim.
PONTIAC, MI
2 young girls injured in hit-and-run crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are investigating a crash that left two young girls hospitalized. The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the area of Telegraph and Ross St. According to authorities, the two young girls were crossing the street when a white vehicle struck them. The unknown suspect...
DEARBORN, MI
