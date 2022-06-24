ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miniature house installed in San Francisco park a mystery

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- Parks officials in San Francisco said they do not know who installed the latest attraction in Golden Gate Park: a miniature house placed atop a 30-foot-tall tree stump.

The miniature model of a Victorian home has been drawing its own visitors to the southern entrance of Golden Gate Park and officials said they first noticed the diminutive dwelling about six weeks ago.

The blue and yellow house bears a handwritten message on the side: "Where there is hatred, let us sow love."

San Francisco Recreation & Parks officials said they do not know the origins of the art installation.

"As far as we can tell, it appeared about six weeks ago without explanation," parks spokeswoman Tamara Aparton told SFGate.

Recreation & Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg said he has instructed his staff not to remove the tiny house.

